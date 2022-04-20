Custody disputes are very contentious especially when they involve children. One party believes they are the right fit for the child while the other believes the same. Sometimes these disputes can end in tragedy. That's exactly what happened at a Richardson Starbucks Monday night, April 18.

Get our free mobile app

23-year-old Tranisa Octavin Trana Watts wanted to see her daughter who her ex-boyfriend's mother had full custody of. Watts called the child's grandmother, 52-year-old Kentoria Nicole Edwards, and they agreed to meet at a Richardson Starbucks. It was here it seems that a dispute over the custody of the child ensued.

Google Maps Richardson Starbucks where meeting took place - Google Maps loading...

Richardson Police responded to several 911 calls around 7 p.m. saying a woman had been shot at the Starbucks at 4151 East Renner Road. Police responded and found Edwards suffering from a gunshot wound. Police began treating Edwards on scene until paramedics could arrive. Edwards would later die of her injuries while at the hospital.

Police were able to take the mother of the 3-year-old child, Tranisa Octavin Trana Watts, into custody on the Starbucks premises. Watts was attempting to leave with the child.

UPDATE to April 18, 2022 Homicide Investigation. Richardson Police have charged Tranisa Octavin Trana Watts... Posted by Richardson Police Department on Tuesday, April 19, 2022

The 3-year-old child was not injured nor were any other people at the Starbucks. Richardson Police are still investigating this homicide.

This is so sad on multiple levels. You have a child who has lost her grandmother, who was her primary caretaker, and now this child will have to be moved again as she finds another home. No word was given into why the father or this mother is not involved in the child's life. We don't know this family but we can certainly say a prayer of comfort for them.

Six Texas Children Under the Age of Five Still Missing If you have any information into the disappearance of any of these children, contact the police departments listed on the graphic.

11 Individuals Put to Death for Crimes in Smith County, Texas Here is a list of people who have been executed because of horrible crimes they committed in Smith County, Texas