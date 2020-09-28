Monday's suck - today is proof of that. Feel free to crack open a cold one or six, today is 'National Drink Beer Day'.

I can't even remember the last time I drank a beer. My go to adult beverages these days are a Jim Beam and Diet Coke, or from time to time a glass of red wine. It's not that I don't like beer, I just never seem to drink it anymore. I used to be a die hard Coors Light girl, but if I had to pick a favorite now, I would pick a craft beer. It has to be 'light' though. I can't do a dark, heavy beer. Oddly enough speaking of dark beers, today is the birthday of Arthur Guinness - creator of Guinness beer. Coincidence? I think not.

If you want to go out and celebrate, responsibly of course, I recommend the following places for a tall cold beer,

If you don't want to go out, grab some beer and enjoy it in the comfort of your own home. If you are looking to try something different to celebrate the day, Oliver T's has a very nice beer selection. I just might stop there myself for a 6-pack after work today.

I raise my mug to all of you beer lovers, or those of you that just needed a reason to drink a beer today - you have a reason now. Enjoy 'National Drink Beer Day', cheers.