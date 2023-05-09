Get our free mobile app

It's the one thing that will stick with you for life, it's not your hair, your muscles, or good looks, it's your name. No matter if it's the name given to you at birth or you legally change your name or just go by a nickname, your name will be with you for life. For parents expecting a child right now in Longview, Texas they are debating what name to give their child. It's a big deal and you want the name to fit your child.

The name your parents give you could have a special family meaning. You could be named after your dad or your grandfather and be a Jr. or III. Or be named after a grandmother or other family member or even after a celebrity. When my wife and I were expecting our daughter, we had a couple of names picked out but we couldn't agree on a name. We had names we just liked the sound of, we had family names and we ended up with a compromise and a combination of both. then once we had her name selected, we had to settle on the spelling of her name too! It's a whole process that could impact the life of your child.

If you're having a tough time coming up with a name, Names.org, recently released a list of the names that are predicted to be the most popular in Texas in 2023. There have been a few names, for both boys and girls, that have been trending upward and gaining popularity since 2001. For girls, the names that are trending upward are Luna, Amelia and Camila and for boys, it's names like Liam, Mateo and Noah.

There are also names that are trending down in popularity, but remain the top 10 most predicted names for Texas children in 2023.

So if you're in the process of picking out a name for your child and need some help, maybe this list can inspire the perfect name for her or him. Or it could serve as a deterrent if you want them to have a unique or not-so-popular name.

Top 10 Predicted Names For Texas Baby Boys & Girls In 2023 These are the top 10 baby names that are predicted to be the most popular for baby boys and girls in Texas in 2023.

