These Were The 50 Most Popular Baby Names Of 2020

First of all, to all the mamas that grinded through a pregnancy in the midst of a pandemic - I salute you. I had my baby girl in 2019, and the sheer amount of strength it takes to make it through all of the ups and (just temporary) downs of pregnancy, throwing 2020 craziness of top of it makes you a superstar.

To those wonderful husbands, boyfriends, and strong men that step up to plate and support this wonder woman, props to you too. It truly can take a village.

While you're navigating having your child, you're also responsible for the duty that is picking out their name. The name they will live with for the rest of their life. The name that will be on their high school diploma, job resumes, and that lower third bar on Monday Night Football. It's truly a responsibility we shouldn't take lightly.

This year, the top girl and top boy names shouldn't surprise you. In fact, the top girl name has reigned supreme for 11 years in a row! Just know if you named your kid either of these names, chances are they won't be the only one in their kindergarten class.

According to Baby Center, the list of names for 2020 reflect a year of loss and political divisiveness. Kobe shot up 175% after Kobe Bryant was tragically killed in a helicopter accident this year. Kamala (up 104%) and Liberty (up 12%) rose in popularity, while Karen and Chad declined by 13% and 12% respectively.

Let's see if you made a popular choice, or if you just have unique and AWESOME taste in baby names!

Top 50 baby names of 2020

RANK GIRLS BOYS 1 Sophia Liam 2 Olivia Noah 3 Riley Jackson 4 Emma Aiden 5 Ava Elijah 6 Isabella Grayson 7 Aria Lucas 8 Aaliyah Oliver 9 Amelia Caden 10 Mia Mateo 11 Layla Muhammad 12 Zoe Mason 13 Camilla Carter 14 Charlotte Jayden 15 Eliana Ethan 16 Mila Sebastian 17 Everly James 18 Luna Michael 19 Avery Benjamin 20 Evelyn Logan 21 Harper Leo 22 Lily Luca 23 Ella Alexander 24 Gianna Levi 25 Chloe Daniel 26 Adalyn Josiah 27 Charlie Henry 28 Isla Jayce 29 Ellie Julian 30 Leah Jack 31 Nora Ryan 32 Scarlett Jacob 33 Maya Asher 34 Abigail Wyatt 35 Madison William 36 Aubrey Owen 37 Emily Gabriel 38 Kinsley Miles 39 Elena Lincoln 40 Paisley Ezra 41 Madelyn Isaiah 42 Aurora Luke 43 Peyton Cameron 44 Nova Caleb 45 Emilia Isaac 46 Hannah Carson 47 Sarah Samuel 48 Ariana Colton 49 Penelope Maverick 50 Lila Matthew

