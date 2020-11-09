Top 10 Thanksgiving Side Dish Ideas

Thanksgiving is a day when eating, and eating a lot, is expected. Usually people get together and eat more on that day than any other day all year. Even those who are on a diet will choose Thanksgiving as their "cheat" day, and who can blame them?

2020 is the year of the pandemic, and lots of state governors are recommending smaller, family-only gatherings. In some places, that's even mandated. Whatever the case is for you, if you need a little help with the menu this year, this is a simple guide to Thanksgiving side dishes that are both traditional and simple.

The world wide web has some great recipes for all the dishes below. A simple search can open up a world of delicious opportunities for creating the perfect side dish menu for your Thanksgiving feast.

Baked in the oven, cooked in a smoker, or even deep fried, turkey is definitely the main dish, but the sides you choose to serve with it can make the Thanksgiving Day feast even better.

You don't have to go fancy to dress up your Thanksgiving menu. Here are some ideas that are sure to please even the most picky eater on your guest list.