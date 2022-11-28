Get our free mobile app

Thanksgiving is a time for family gatherings, telling each other what you are thankful for and appreciative of, and catching up on reliving past family events. It's also a weekend of gluttony, football, putting up the Christmas decorations and going shopping for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday too. Hopefully, you got to do at least a little bit of that this past weekend and you had a peaceful and relaxing Thanksgiving weekend.

As happy as Thanksgiving can be, there are some families that experience issues every single year, whether it be from a disagreement on a political issue or someone getting a little out of hand thanks to wine or alcohol, a full-blown heated argument begins. After the initial eruption, sometimes violence comes into play and then the local police or sheriff's office is called out to diffuse the situation. Unfortunately, that was the case for several families in East Texas; many of them were taken to the Smith County or Gregg County jail this past Thanksgiving weekend.

It's not just family events like those that led to the arrest of several people across East Texas this past weekend. Routine traffic stops yielded arrests in Smith and Gregg County for possession of controlled substances and driving while intoxicated for the third or more time, and others were arrested for burglary of a building.

All suspects in these alleged crimes are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. While some may be released from jail, others are waiting for their court date and have been charged with the indicated crimes. Both Smith and Gregg counties reported more arrests than those shown below. Those below are charged with a felony, as defined by these two separate sources.

15 Felony Arrests Made In Smith & Gregg Co. This Thanksgiving Weekend The following were arrested in Smith or Gregg County this past Thanksgiving weekend and are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

