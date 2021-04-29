Willie Nelson songs are some of the most beloved of all time. The iconic singer-songwriter and guitarist has recorded songs from across almost every genre over the course of his legendary career, touching on country, folk, jazz and standards.

Nelson's catalog is so vast that it's difficult to select just 10 songs to represent it. He's not only one of country music's greatest songwriters, he's also one of the genre's most inimitable vocal stylists and guitarists, making this list of the Top 10 Willie Nelson Songs that much more impressive.