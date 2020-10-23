Trans-Siberian Orchestra Will Be Streaming This Year

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The RockShow spent a little time with the co-creator and guitarist for Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Talking to Al Piterelli of the Trans-Siberian Orchestra is as much a part of the holidays and the concerts themselves. Unfortunately, the band is not on the road in 2020. What is cool is that you'll be able to catch an all-new streaming concert online and check out some of the subtleties that you may not have seen before.

The band will be presenting Christmas Eve & Other Stories, with a full stage production and cool behind-the-scenes stuff. The event is Friday, December 18th, 2020, and at a Pay-Per-View price of $30, it's a pretty good holiday entertainment option.

The band also has cool merch to support the show. You can find it all on the TSO Livestream page.

Al Piterelli is absolutely one of the best guys out there, and I hope you'll take the opportunity to listen to this interview.