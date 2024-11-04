Trendy Words + Definitions & Now You Can Speak To Texas Youths
I'm not going to lie to you guys here. For some reason, I just assumed the world would stop getting new slang words after my age group grew up. Of course, that makes no sense. Each generation will have new words that their parents will have to figure out.
That's what this list is for.
Thanks to the internet, TikTok, and social media overtaking our lives, one thing you'll notice about this list is that a lot of the new terms are internet-centric. Brainrot for instance, a personal favorite, has to do with over-consuming low-quality content.
I've got a 12-year-old, so my wife and I have been exposed to several of these words, but I thought it'd be nice to have a place that all Texas parents can consult when a new phrase is thrown at them.
So, here we go, thanks to USA Today, Trendy Words + Definitions & Now You Can Speak To Texas Youths
The Collins English Dictionary added 10 new words this year:
- Brainrot (noun): an ability to think clearly caused by excessive consumption of low-quality online content
- Era (noun): a period of one's life or career that is of a distinctive character
- Looksmaxxing (noun): attempting to maximize the attractiveness of one's physical appearance
- Rawdogging (noun): the act of undertaking an activity without preparation, support, or equipment
- Anti-tourism (noun): opposition to or action against large-scale tourism
- Delulu (adjective): utterly mistaken or unrealistic in one's ideas or expectations
- Romantasy (noun): a literary genre that combines romantic fiction with fantasy
- Supermajority (noun): a large majority in a legislative assembly that enables a government to pass laws without effective scrutiny
- Yapping (noun): talking at length, especially about inconsequential matters.