I'm not going to lie to you guys here. For some reason, I just assumed the world would stop getting new slang words after my age group grew up. Of course, that makes no sense. Each generation will have new words that their parents will have to figure out.

That's what this list is for.

Thanks to the internet, TikTok, and social media overtaking our lives, one thing you'll notice about this list is that a lot of the new terms are internet-centric. Brainrot for instance, a personal favorite, has to do with over-consuming low-quality content.

I've got a 12-year-old, so my wife and I have been exposed to several of these words, but I thought it'd be nice to have a place that all Texas parents can consult when a new phrase is thrown at them.

So, here we go, thanks to USA Today, Trendy Words + Definitions & Now You Can Speak To Texas Youths

The Collins English Dictionary added 10 new words this year:

Brainrot (noun): an ability to think clearly caused by excessive consumption of low-quality online content

(noun): an ability to think clearly caused by excessive consumption of low-quality online content Era (noun): a period of one's life or career that is of a distinctive character

(noun): a period of one's life or career that is of a distinctive character Looksmaxxing (noun): attempting to maximize the attractiveness of one's physical appearance

(noun): attempting to maximize the attractiveness of one's physical appearance Rawdogging (noun): the act of undertaking an activity without preparation, support, or equipment

(noun): the act of undertaking an activity without preparation, support, or equipment Anti-tourism (noun): opposition to or action against large-scale tourism

(noun): opposition to or action against large-scale tourism Delulu (adjective): utterly mistaken or unrealistic in one's ideas or expectations

(adjective): utterly mistaken or unrealistic in one's ideas or expectations Romantasy (noun): a literary genre that combines romantic fiction with fantasy

(noun): a literary genre that combines romantic fiction with fantasy Supermajority (noun): a large majority in a legislative assembly that enables a government to pass laws without effective scrutiny

(noun): a large majority in a legislative assembly that enables a government to pass laws without effective scrutiny Yapping (noun): talking at length, especially about inconsequential matters.

And now you're ready to speak with your teen.

The Top 10 Funny Rejected Texas License Plates The Texas DMV allows you to construct a message using: letters, numbers, spaces, and symbols including hyphens, periods, hearts, stars, or the state silhouette. However the message is not allowed to be indecent, vulgar, or have derogatory content.