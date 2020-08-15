Tried & True Kitchen Storage Solutions

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

Has anyone else grown really frustrated with their kitchen in one way or the other over the past couple of months or is it just me? Whether you're working with a spacious kitchen or something akin to a kitchenette, chances are there’s a spot that could be organized better and these items are here to help.

The organization has to start somewhere and it’s normally with pots and pans or all of those darn container lids. This organizer rack is insanely affordable and can be used free-standing or installed vertically or horizontally with the included hardware - whatever fits your space best. There’s also a two-pack option available (freestanding only) that can help handle all of that bakeware and cutting board clutter you’ve got stowed away somewhere.

The world of plastic fridge/pantry/cabinet storage bins is vast, my friends. There’s a kitchen storage bin out there for pretty much anything but I decided to start out with this set of six because their small, stackable design is perfect for delicate fruits and veggies. If you need a bit more in your life these bins from BINO are great for fulfilling all of your “if only I had another drawer in here” dreams, and there's also this cute little organizer created specifically for items in packets like seasoning pouches, dry salad dressing mixes, tuna packets, hot chocolate and a whole lot more.

There is just something so esthetically pleasing about identical containers in a pantry, am I right? This basic BPA-free storage set comes with four canisters, a four-piece measuring spoon set, reusable chalkboard labels and chalkboard marker for the cutest labeling ever. Each canister has a four-sided locking lid with silicone seal to keep contents fresh whether you’re using them for cereal, flour, pasta, rice or pet food.

Let’s hear it for lazy susans! These reliable rotating units can be used for serving or storing and are guaranteed to make your life easier. I love the D-shape of this two-tier spice rack that allows it to sit flush at the edge of a shelf and/or swing out for easy access. This deeper option from mDesign is perfect for bottles and k-cups as the high sides keep everything safe and in-place while the tray is spinning while this classic design from OXO creates easy access to hard-to-reach items while maximizing countertop or cabinet space.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen such elegant spice storage! This slide-out spice rack is the perfect solution for that jumbled mess of spices hiding out in a cabinet somewhere - instead of pulling out every single bottle simply slide out the rack and scan for what you need. This will fit most cabinets but if you’re working with tight spaces or strange set-ups this 3-tier rack is a great countertop option and these gripper clips can be mounted anywhere for easy access without using any shelf space at all.

If there’s a random gap somewhere in your kitchen, maybe between the fridge and the counter or the fridge and the wall, you should consider yourself lucky because this super slim storage cart was created just for you (and the random gap). Measuring less than 7” wide and roughly 17” deep this sturdy 3-tier rolling shelf makes great use of unusual space, freeing up your cabinets and countertops.

So. Many. Compartments! Seriously! A place for everything and everything in its place. This hoss of a dish rack fits comfortably over your sink to save tons of precious counter space. The layout makes it easy to access everything instantly and all of the baskets, holders and hooks can be arranged to your liking and everything drip-dries directly over the sink! Brilliant!

In the spirit of transparency, I need to let you know that I definitely bought this. How could I not? It has a knife holder, cutting board organizer and easy access hooks for my most often used cooking utensils AND detachable cutlery holders (I’m going to use those for oils and vinegar, though). This rack is going to free up so much space while eliminating the need to dig around for anything ever again and it’s stylish which makes me love it even more.

