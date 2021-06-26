Trisha Yearwood joined Brooke Eden on the Grand Ole Opry on Friday night (June 25) for a very special performance. The country icon joined Eden — who revealed that she is in a long-term romantic relationship with a woman early in 2021 — to sing her classic 1991 hit, "She's in Love With the Boy," altering the lyrics to say, "She's in Love With the Girl."

Nashville's Tennessean newspaper reports that Eden was on stage at the Opry on Friday evening, and she had already gotten part of the way through a cover of Yearwood's smash debut single when she paused and told the audience, "I could really use some help on the second verse. I really wish Trisha Yearwood was here."

With that, Yearwood walked out on stage and joined Eden, who revealed in a post to social media in January that she is in a long-term relationship with a woman named Hilary Hoover. She shared the news of their engagement in May.

Hoover works behind the scenes in the music business, and as Yearwood told the Opry crowd, she has worked with Yearwood and her husband, Garth Brooks.

"You just got engaged to a good friend of mine, Hilary, who's here somewhere," Yearwood told Eden, adding, "Love is love. You can't just say it. You gotta mean it. So I think we should [sing] this song for you guys tonight, because she's in love with the girl. I'm in love with the boy. Let's just sing it for everybody."

Yearwood then joined Eden for a new version of the song that changed the names of the main characters from Katie and Tommy to Brooke and Hilary, culminating in the tag line, "She's in love with the girl." Fans in attendance captured video of the performance and posted it to social media.

Eden turned to social media to share her thoughts after the performance, calling the night "a dream."

Yearwood is slated to release a new deluxe version of her 2019 album, Every Girl, on Aug. 13. The project will feature a new recording of "She's in Love With the Boy."

