To anyone who has been following this story, it's absolutely heartbreaking. In April of 2019 Rogel Aguilera-Mederos from Houston, Texas was driving on I-70 in Colorado when according to him, his brakes failed causing a huge 28 car pileup that took the life of four people and injured many others. But even the Colorado district attorney is asking a judge to reduce the imposed sentence that would put Rogel away for the rest of his life.

Due to the deaths and injuries caused by the wreck the district attorney had to file four counts of vehicular homicide and 23 other charges according to ABC13. He was found guilty of the charges when he was sentenced on Monday, December 13th. At sentencing the judge said he was bound by the mandatory-minimum sentencing laws in the state of Colorado which is why the prison term was set at 110 years.

Consequences Don't Have to Mean Life in Prison

I'm a firm believer in there being consequences to your actions, but should this man be locked away for the rest of his life due to a vehicle mechanical failure. It's a tough question to answer, but personally I don't think the punishment fits the crime for this particular case. If the trucker was under the influence of drugs or alcohol and caused this, that would be one thing, but we're talking about something that was out of his control. Obviously, no one would want something like this to happen.

The Colorado District Attorney Is Seeking a New Sentence

Instead of the 110 years in prison the Colorado district attorney is seeking a resentencing of between 20-30 years. This gives Rogel a much better chance of being free at some point instead of spending the rest of his life behind bars.

It will be interesting to see how this court case develops, but regardless the whole situation is very sad for all families involved in this tragic wreck.

