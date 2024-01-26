8 Must-Watch Texas True Crime Series Available Now

True Crime fan? If you're looking for something to watch over the next few days, and you love true crime, here are 10 Texas True Crime Series you watch right now.

I don't know about you, but it seems every day I hear people talking about true crime in some way or another. Whether it's about the true crime movie or podcast they have been watching or listening to, respectively. Perhaps they're unable to tear themselves away from the true crime book they've been reading. But what do I hear most often? Yep, I hear most about the true crime episodic series people can't stop watching.

As for me, I've not fallen fully down the true crime rabbit hole, for one reason or another. I'm not sure why, though because I'm not opposed to sitting down and watching a scary movie from time to time. However, last night I started watching one and I do understand how people get hooked.

What is it about true crime that so many people find so fascinating?

I've read various studies as to why people seem to find true crime so appealing. That discussion is beyond the scope of this article. However, I will say that for me, watching a scary movie can actually boost my mood. I wrote about why I think that is the case here.

But as for true crime, in my opinion, I'm sure there's something bizarrely fascinating about seeing the dark depths into which human nature can plunge. Also, perhaps it may be a good way to become more aware of the potential red flags that people with good intentions may be likely to miss.

Whatever the case, if you'd like to marinate your mind in Texas true crime series, here are 10 you may want to consider.

