Many feel that anyone who sexually abuses a child should be publicly humiliated and then brought to justice outside of the court system. Obviously, this isn't legal but man oh man if it only was. Two brothers, and a friend, in Hidalgo County, in far Southern Texas, are being publicly applauded after they were arrested for beating their stepfather to death when they found out he sexually abused their 9-year-old sister.

Alejandro Trevino, 18, Christian Trevino, 17, and Juan Eduardo Melendez, 18, have all been arrested in the death of 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla. Pharr Police received a call that a minor had been inappropriately touched at an RV park. It turned out that minor is the daughter of Quintanilla and the half sister of Alejandro and Christian. When the two brothers and their friend, Juan Melendez, found out what happened, they confronted Quintanilla and a fight ensued.

Stepfather Assaulted Three Times

Gabriel Quintanilla was able to escape the fight but the two brothers and their friend followed him to an apartment complex where Quintanilla was assaulted again. The two brothers and friend left the apartment complex and switched vehicles then drove back. They found Quintanilla walking alone and was injured from the previous assaults. The three boys assaulted Quintanilla a third time, this time with brass knuckles (which are legal to own in Texas) causing severe head trauma to Quintanilla.

The boys put Quintanilla in the back of their truck and dumped him in a field in McAllen where he was found by a farmer.

Charges Brought Against the Boys and a History of Abuse

All three boys were arrested. 18-year-old Alejandro Trevino is charged with Aggravated Assault Family Violence and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. 17-year-old Christian Trevino is charged with Aggravated Assault Family Violence, Capital Murder, and Engaging In Criminal Activity. 18-year-old Juan Eduardo Melendez is charged with Capital Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Engaging in Criminal Activity. Each one received a $1 million bond.

Records also show that Gabriel Quintanilla had a warrant out for sexual abuse of a child and assault family violence. So this man has had a history of this type of abuse.

Public Support

If you look through the comment section from the ksat.com story, it would seem the public is giving these boys a pass. Emily commented, "A go fund me needs to be set up for these boys to get money collected for their bonds !!" Matador commented, "Where can I put money on their books for doing something everybody says they'll do but these young guys did it. Protect your family til death. Bravo gentleman, walk tall in there." Texan commented, "LET THEM GO! LET THEM GO! LET THEM GO!"

In no way is murder ever to be applauded. But instances like this, the sexual abuse of a young girl, really make us wish we could look the other way. All we can do is say a prayer for this family and hope their little sister can find some peace.

