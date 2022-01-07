Two East Texas HBCU’s Make Changes Due To Pandemic Concerns

We told you earlier this week that Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins, TX was postponing the start of on campus classes due to concerns over the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Now, Wiley College and Texas College have made adjustments to their upcoming spring semester over those same concerns.

Texas College In Tyler Pushes Back The Start Of Its Spring Semester

Shawn Knight | TSM loading...

In a statement released to CBS19, Texas College's upcoming semester is now slated to begin on Monday, January 24, 2022 with on-campus residential students returning to campus on Saturday, January 22, 2022. They will also offer students the option to take their classes in-person or virtually.

Moreover, our COVID-19 safety and prevention protocols stringently remain in place to best minimize opportunities for exposure. Though not an exhaustive list, these measures minimally include: required wearing of face masks; social distancing; screening; testing; contact tracing; hand washing/sanitizing; and sterilization of facilities. Further, individuals external to the campus (i.e., non-students/faculty/staff) must have an approved appointment for in-person meetings. Additionally, Texas College also strongly suggests that individuals be fully vaccinated to best protect themselves.

Students are encouraged to visit the Texas College website to stay updated should changes occur.

Wiley College Students In Marshall Return To Campus Under Quarantine

Google Maps loading...

Wiley will begin its Spring semester on Monday (Jan. 10) but when students arrive, they will immediately begin a campus-wide quarantine. According to CBS19, Upon arrival, students will immediately be tested, and all students and staff will remain on quarantine until Jan. 22. Also, no guests will be allowed on campus, and students will attend classes virtually. Students and staff members will be under a mandatory mask requirement while on campus and students who refuse to wear a mask, indoors and outside, will face suspension.

5 New Year, New Me Ideas To Start On In Tyler, TX Our friends at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler recommend a few programs and classes that you can sign up for to start on your "new year, new me" goals!