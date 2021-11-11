Smith County Pct. 1 Constable, Two Deputies Arrested On Multiple Charges

UPDATE: A Smith County Pct. 1 Constable and two of his employees were arrested Thursday morning on multiple charges.

Curtis Harris, Smith County Jail

Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Harris, 33, was arrested by Texas Rangers.

Derrick Holman, Smith County Jail

According to a report from KETK and Smith County jail records, Harris and 44-year-old Derrick Holman were arrested and charged with Official Oppression, Abuse of Official Capacity and Theft. Holman is listed as Sergeant of Precinct 1.

LaQuenda Banks, Smith County Jail

42-year-old LaQuenda Banks, who is listed as the Chief Deputy of Precinct 1 of the Constable's office and was also arrested and charged with the same charges.

Holman and Banks posted bonds of $30,000 and have since been released from the Smith County Jail. Harris' bond amount is unknown at this time.

Its still unknown what lead to the charges and when their first day in court will take place.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time that there's been legal issues with the Smith County Constable's Office. This is actually the 3rd time in less than 6 months a Smith County Constable has had a run-in with the law.



In September, former Pct. 2 Constable Joshua Black was convicted of official oppression for offering illegal sexual favors instead of monetary payment for a supervised visit business he was running. He was sentenced to 6 months in prison for his crimes.

Smith County Sheriff's Office

We also told you back in August about 28-year-old Luis Sandoval, a former Smith County deputy, who was arrested after being accused of using his unique login information to access a secure database to assist a drug trafficking operation from Mexico.

The Smith County Sheriff's Office might want to do some housecleaning with all this going on. We'll continue to follow this story as it develops.

