We all know that Texas is full of wonderful restaurants and just about any type of food you could ever ask for, and there is one dish that seems to just continue to gain in popularity and that would be the combination of chicken and waffles. Of course, I also have a friend who loves chicken and waffles more than life itself, so I wanted to know where the best places to go are around East Texas.

By the time the conversation was over online there were 7 places that were highly recommended for chicken and waffles in Tyler, so I wanted to share those with you.

How Tyler Locals Picked These Restaurants

As we start talking about the restaurants specifically, I have to be honest and tell you that these recommendations are all coming from the online reviews. I don’t think I’ve had chicken and waffles in a few years, although as I am writing this, I am craving some right now. The online suggestions came from the Tyler, Texas Rants, Raves and Recommendations V 2.0 group so a big thank you to everyone who left a comment with a suggestion.

READ MORE: Best Chicken Fried Steak Near Tyler, Texas: Top Recommendations

READ MORE: 4 Of the Best BBQ Cities in America Are in Texas

Debates Over the Best Chicken and Waffles

While I can tell you what other people suggest, you know that you must go try these restaurants for yourself so you can decide who has the best. There were a few people debating online about the recommendations, which is a perfect example of why you need to try all seven of these restaurant recommendations and decide for yourself.

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The Top 7 Chicken and Waffle Spots in Tyler

According to the online recommendations you need to visit these seven restaurants for the best chicken and waffles near Tyler, Texas.

7 Suggestions for Chicken and Waffles Near Tyler, Texas Here is a look at restaurants serving up delicious chicken and waffles near Tyler, Texas Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins