(KNUE-FM) Most Texans know and understand that when you’re throwing a wedding, it’s going to be expensive. And there are lots of decisions to make. I’ll always say that my wedding day was the best day of my life, but it was also the most expensive party we’ve ever hosted. In my eyes, it was worth every penny, but if you want to save a few dollars and have your wedding outdoors, then you’re in luck here in East Texas.

Why DIY Outdoor Weddings Are Growing in Popularity

Recently, I had a friend send me a link to a list that was created by Lawn Love that discussed the best cities for DIY outdoor weddings in 2026. Let me start by saying anyone who is creating a do-it-yourself wedding is already highly respected in my book, because that is a lot of work.

But I will agree that we do have some gorgeous places here in East Texas that would be perfect for an outdoor DIY wedding, although for this list they were looking at cities specifically, so a huge congrats to Tyler, Texas, who came in at No. 4 in the whole country. That is quite an accomplishment!

READ MORE: Stunning Wedding Venues in East Texas You’ll Love

How Lawn Love Ranked the Best Cities

You probably want to know the factors that went into this list. Those things include the average yard size, access to park space and beaches, plus climate. They also looked at wedding services available in the area, and finally, the local interest for outdoor, beachfront, and backyard weddings.

Get our free mobile app

Full List of Top DIY Wedding Cities

As you would expect, what really helped Tyler shoot toward the top of this list was outdoor space and wedding services available. But let’s take a look at all the cities that made the list of the best places for a DIY outdoor wedding in 2026.

Best Cities for DIY Outdoor Weddings in 2026 If you're looking for a DIY outdoor wedding location in 2026, here are your best options. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins