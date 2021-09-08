Every since we were little kids we've always loved sandwiches. Whether is was a peanut butter and jelly or loaded up with salami or pastrami there is something comforting about wrapping your hands around a delicious sandwich. There was a group of local having a discussion online about where to find the best deli sandwiches around Tyler and some suggestions were made that I didn't expect. So, I wanted to share with you what the locals suggest as the best sandwiches around Tyler.

We all look for something a little different when it comes to a fantastic sandwich. For some people it's all about a fresh baked bread, others don't care about the bread it's all about how much meat gets piled on top of each other. One thing is for sure, no matter what type of sandwich you're looking for as you look below at the list you won't be disappointed with any of these sandwich options.

Some Tyler Locals Mentioned Some Places That I Wouldn't Have Expected for a Really Great Sandwich

There are some sandwich shops that you can just expect to make this list, and then there were some suggestions that I never expected. More than one local mentioned that my favorite pizza place in Tyler also creates an amazing meatball sandwich, which makes sense, but I always think of them for their pizza.

Tyler Has Lots of Great Sandwich Options

As you will see below there are lots of fantastic sandwich options in Tyler, so make a list and visit all of these locations. Then report back to us on which you think is the very best.

Here is your list of amazing locations for a delicious sandwich around Tyler:

