Tyler Man Arrested For Intentionally Driving Into House

Police have been on the search of Nathaniel James Williams of Tyler, Texas for intentionally driving his vehicle into the wrong person's house with the intent to cause harm. Nathaniel James Williams was captured and arrested for committing this crime last week.

On July 26, 2021 Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were sent to 8417 Stonebridge Way in reference to a motor vehicle accident. The caller had reported that a vehicle had crashed into their home at this location and subsequently fled the scene. Shortly after the arrival of DPS, it was determined that this traffic accident was possibly an intentional act. At this time, Smith County Deputies responded to the location to begin a criminal investigation.

During the course of this investigation, Smith County Investigators determined that the suspect, Nathaniel James Williams, 18 of Tyler, intentionally ran his 2016 Toyota 4-Runner into the listed address with the intent to harm an individual known to him. Unfortunately, Nathaniel ran into the wrong house.

On July 29, 2021, Investigators presented an arrest affidavit to the Honorable County Court at Law #2 Judge Taylor Heaton. After a review of the affidavit, Judge Heaton issued a warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon on Nathaniel Williams with a bond set at $250,000.

On August 10, 2021 at 9:30 p. m., Nathaniel was arrested by Officers with the Tyler Police Department for this outstanding warrant.