Tyler Municipal Court Fines Could Soon Be Paid By Reading to Kids

Just this morning I saw Tyler police officers doing their job and making sure no one was speeding. It automatically made me check my speed which was only one or two miles per hour over the speed limit. I've been fortunate to already learn that lesson, if I speed it's only going to cost me more money for insurance and paying the ticket. But things are changing, as the Tyler Municipal Court is working on a new program with the Tyler Public Library where people might soon be able to pay court fines by doing some community service.

We got the details about this brand new program from our friends at KLTV, and it sounds like a tremendous idea for some people who have more time than money to pay for their mistake. If the judge feels that the defendant is a good fit for the program that person could be referred to the Tyler Public Library to complete the community service hours which could include reading to their own children.

The Community Service Instead of Court Fines is to Benefit Families

Many parents find it difficult to have time to read with their children at night. This program is set up so families put more effort into quality time together. The program would be for parents to read to their children up to 6 years old. This program isn't allowed for every case, and anyone who wants to go this route would be required to go to court prior to approval.

Get our free mobile app

It Will Be Interesting to See How This is Monitored

I'm not sure how courts or judges would be able to determine if someone actually took the time to read with their child instead of paying the court fines. But I do enjoy how brutally honest some kids are, so if you try to cheat the system, remember your child might be asked about it and you could be in serious trouble for lying to the courts.