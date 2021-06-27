It always sickens me when an innocent person loses their life because of other people feeling the need to brandish firearms to settle disputes. Folks are going out to celebrate life and end up losing their life for something that's more than likely senseless. One such incident occurred this weekend in Tyler.

According to press release we received from Tyler PD's Andy Erbaugh, on Friday night (June 25) Tyler Police officers responded to New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris at 3709 Troup Hwy on report of a shooting. Witnesses stated that several people had been shot and there were multiple shooters.

Three people had been shot and according to police, there were multiple shooters due to several different calibers of bullet casings found on scene. Witnesses stated that a disturbance occurred in the parking lot and people began shooting. Several rounds went into the restaurant and numerous casings were found in the north side of the parking lot. Bullet casings were also found scattered throughout the parking lot of Don Benito’s, which is to the north of New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris.

All three victims were transported to UT Health on Beckham. The female victim, identified as Tylsha Brown, a 46 year old female from Katy, Texas died from her wounds. Her family has been notified. Jaderick Willis, a 21 year old male from Jacksonville was shot but is in stable condition and Jalen Cavitt, a 20 year old male from Alabama was also shot and is in stable condition.

According to KETK, Tylsha Brown was in town with family and friends to celebrate her 46th birthday at the restaurant when the gunfight broke out. Tragically, she lost her life over someone else foolishness.

Tyler PD detectives are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate this incident and if you have any video of this incident please contact the police department at 903-531-1000 or message them on their Facebook page. If you are a witness please contact us or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.