Popular Coffee Spot Just Opened 4th New Tyler, TX Location in Under a Year
Since the COVID lockdown of '20 ended, Tyler, TX has seemingly become target No. 1 for coffee companies. Over the past three years alone we've added close to 79,000 new coffee joints, half of those being Starbucks, all inside the city limits.
Ok, that's a stretch. But not by much. In fact coffee shops are proving to be so lucrative that we now have around 20 coffee companies operating in The Rose City:
7Brew, The Foundry Coffee House, Big Shot Coffee House, Starbucks Coffee Company, Mudslingers Drive-thru Coffee, Crema Coffee Company, The Coco Bean, Paciugo Gelato Caffee, Shine, Brady's Speciality Coffee, 1948 Coffee and Juice Company, Boards and Bites, Coffee City USA Coffee Roaster, Scooter's Coffee, and I'm going to be honest, I'm not certain I've got them all listed there.
Behind only the Starbucks boom in growth, Dutch Bros. has already added three new Tyler locations all in the past year. Now they've added their fourth, this one on State Highway 31.
Dutch Bros.
2157 W Grande Boulevard
3924 Troup Highway
7920 South Broadway
2879 State Highway 31 East (JUST OPENED)