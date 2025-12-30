(KNUE-FM) Moving soon? If so, where are some of the best places in Tyler, Texas, to find boxes when you are in the middle of a move?

Why We Always Forget Where to Find Moving Boxes

I've heard this question asked so many times. And frankly, I've asked it myself at various times. Hopefully, I'll never have to move again. But ya never know. Like all of us, life can throw things our way, which means we once again find ourselves facing the oh-so-daunting task of packing up all those things that have managed to stay with us over many years.

Why Tyler Locals Are Always Asking Where to Find Moving Boxes

You'd think that after this question had been asked so many times, it would be obvious. But since it's a question we ask only infrequently, it can be easy to forget... UNTIL you find yourself in that very situation once again. I was surprised to hear from Tyler, Texas, locals about some of the places they recommend for finding moving boxes.

Sure, we're all familiar with these places, and we've HEARD you might be able to get boxes, but it seems to be changing all the time. And different locations over different types of boxes.

The Difference Between “Any Box” and the Right Moving Box

For some of us, we don't care. We just want a container to fling our possessions into before we make the move. For others, we specifically seek boxes of a specific size, with handles, and so on. And when it comes to packing books or other heavier items, nothing compares to those nifty milk boxes with handles built into the sides.

Important Advice Before You Go Box Hunting in Tyler

Disclaimer: Call ahead to confirm you have the correct pickup times for these boxes. And never illegally wander onto private property. After all, we don't want to end up in a place with bars on the windows, if you know what we mean.

15 Places Tyler, Texas Locals Recommend for Free Moving Boxes

Whatever the case, here are 15 places recommended by Tyler, Texas locals to find the boxes you need before your next move:

Locals Share the Best Places to Find FREE Moving Boxes in Tyler, Texas Here are 15 places recommended by Tyler, Texas locals to find the boxes you need before your next move Gallery Credit: Tara Holley