(KNUE-FM) If you're looking for a job in Texas that pays $100,000 per year and does NOT require a Bachelor's Degree to get started, take a look.

As college tuition has become increasingly expensive, people are looking for other options. Even for those fortunate enough not to feel constrained by education costs, finding the time to pursue a degree may be hard.

Get our free mobile app

In addition to those issues, we've been reading more reports that finding jobs has been a struggle even for those with a college degree. That is especially so when applicants hope to find employment that validates the time and money invested in a college education.

More Texans are seeking higher-paying jobs, and these five in-demand jobs that pay $100K or more could be fantastic options to consider.

There's been 'more than a 20% rise in wages for skilled trade jobs since 2020, McKinsey & Co. reports,' writes Smith.

A significant share of the fastest-growing gigs is in the skilled trades. We've seen a trend of younger people, particularly Gen Z, exploring blue-collar jobs in fields such as energy and manufacturing, since they don't necessarily require a degree and, in many cases, offer higher pay and benefits than white-collar jobs.

Read More: Texas Suburbs Are Quietly Becoming Some of America’s New Wealth Capitals

According to CNBC contributor Morgan Smith, there are at least five in-demand jobs with median annual salaries of $100,000 or more. Keep in mind that we're talking median salaries, so there will be variation from state to state or city to city.

Let's take a look:

5 In-Demand Jobs Paying Over $100K--NO Bachelors' Degree Required More people are seeking employment with better pay, and these 5 in-demand jobs that pay $100K per year or more could be fantastic options to consider. Gallery Credit: Tara Holley