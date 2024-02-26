6 Bands, 20+ BBQ Joints, Tickets for the 10th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival Are Moving Fast

It's a proud East Texas tradition and on May 4th, folks from Houston, TX, and across the North America will return to Tyler, TX for the 10th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival presented by Patterson Tyler, and produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan.

Tickets are on sale and they are moving fast, our VIP tickets have all been purchased. The good news you can still get General Admission which includes BBQ, or Concert-Only tickets. Ladies and gentlemen your '24 Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival lineup:

Randy Rogers Band

Casey Donahew

Kolby Cooper

Mark Chesnutt

Treaty Oak Revival

Pony Bradshaw

Since we began in 2014, it's been a privilege to bring so many great BBQ joints and bands to The Brick Streets: Whiskey Myers, Turnpike Troubadours, Josh Abbott Band, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, Robert Earl Keen, and so many more. We look forward to continuing that proud tradition this year.

In addition to the music, the festival has featured so many of Texas’ best and most celebrated barbecue joints showcasing their smoked meats for attendees. Click here to see our participating BBQ joints.

The 10th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is presented by Patterson Tyler, and a big thank you to all of our partners this year: Choctaw Casino Grant, Cavender's, Leslie Cain Realty, Bird Dog Insurance.

Remember, this year's festival will be on Saturday, May 4th. Click Here and secure your tickets now. We're looking forward to seeing all of you back out on The Brick Streets this spring.

