Tyler’s Best Pizza Spot Adding Second Location On The Square

For my money, there isn't a better place to get pizza in Tyler, TX. My family and I love it. So, it's exciting that our favorite pizza is adding a second location, downtown on The Brick Streets.

Whether you want something simple like pepperoni and cheese, or something more daring like The Krewe, anyone who knows, knows that Rotolo's Pizza is among the best pizza spots in Tyler. Check out their menu here.

Downtown Tyler just got a tasty upgrade! Rotolo’s Pizza is teaming up with True Vine on the Square to serve up mouthwatering pizza by the slice alongside their fantastic beer and wine selection. Come check out this perfect pairing – now open and ready to delight your taste buds!

It truly is a perfect pairing. The best part is that with Rotolo's new addition expanding out of South Tyler, folks who don't always make it that far south now can enjoy a slice more easily.

That's not even the best part though. True Vine Brewing will be serving up the pies in their location on the square, now you can eat pizza and drink Daddy's Juice Boxes in the same spot.

According to their website, "Rotolo’s uses only the freshest ingredients! We make our original dough fresh daily. Combine that with our homemade sauces and freshly prepared vegetables, and you have a recipe for a delicious meal!"

No word on when the new downtown partnership will officially begin, but we'll be sure to keep you updated. In the meantime, you can visit Rotolo's original location 8970 Broadway Ave.

