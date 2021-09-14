The Tyler Tigers Blind Beep Baseball team are gearing up for their 12th Annual Breast Cancer and Blind Awareness Baseball Tournament.

The big event will take place Saturday, October 9 at 8:30 a.m. at Moore Middle School in Tyler, Texas. This event is free to the public and will be a day of fun, food and good healthy competition. Participating teams include the Austin Blackhawks, the Fort Worth Aztec Warriors, the Houston Bayou City Heat, Bryan-College Station Outlaws, the Dallas Lone Star Roadrunners and of course East Texas' very own Tyler Tigers.

If you have never attended a Blind Beep Baseball game, you should make plans to come out and see these athletes perform. The goal is raise awareness for both causes. Most people do not know that October is also World Blindness Awareness month. The goal is to promote awareness of what it is like to live without, or with very little sight.

If you have never heard of Blind Beep Baseball, I strongly encourage you to make time to check out one of their games. It is called Blind Beep Baseball because the players are legally blind. Some are completely blind while others sight is not all there and then you have the players who can see perfectly however they are the pitcher and the catcher.

This is probably taking you by surprise a little and I understand. The first time I got a call from Larry and Rosie Reed I couldn't believe what I was hearing. The wanted me to interview them about their organization the Tyler Tigers Blind Beep Baseball Team and it took hours for me to grasp the whole concept. Larry and Rosie are both legally blind and are very passionate about the sport. After we did the interview, I had to go out and see this for myself.

At the Great Texas Shootout on Saturday, October 9th, the day will begin with a memorial to honor and remember those who have fought the battle against breast cancer and blindness. The team will accept donations for this cause as well as the 2022 World Series that is scheduled to be held July 25th - July 31st. For more details about the Tyler Tigers Blind Beep Baseball Team, please call Larry Reed at 903-714-2697.