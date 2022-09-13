Tyler Tigers Hosting Annual Breast Cancer & Blind Awareness Event

If you have never heard of Blind Beep Baseball, I strongly encourage you to make time to check out one of their games. It is called Blind Beep Baseball because the players are legally blind. Some are completely blind while others sight is not all there and then you have the players who can see perfectly however they are the pitcher and the catcher.

Tyler Tigers Are Our Hometown Team Who Recently Competed In The 2022 Beep World Series

The Tyler Tigers Blind Beep Baseball team are gearing up for their 13th Annual Breast Cancer and Blind Awareness Baseball Tournament. The big event will take place Saturday, October 8 at 8:30 a.m. at Moore Middle School in Tyler located at 1200 S. Tipton Ave.

This event is free to the public and will be a day of fun, food and good healthy competition.

Other blind beep teams from across the state will be in town for the event as well. The Austin Blackhawks, Bayou City Heat out of Houston, Bryan-College Station Outlaws, Houston Hurricanes, San Antonio Jets and our own Tyler Tigers. They will also honor those who fought the battle against breast cancer and blindness.

Donations Are Being Accepted

If you plan to attend, bring some fund to donate to the team as they prepare for the 2023 Blind Beep World Series which will be held in Norman, Oklahoma next year. For more information on this event, contact Larry Reed at 903-714-2697 or 903-596-9302. Come out and witness these amazing athletes and support a great cause!

