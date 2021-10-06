Breast Cancer Fighters And Survivors Could Win A New Car

Get our free mobile app

In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, breast cancer fighters and survivors have a chance to win a new set of wheels.

Any kind of cancer is a big deal and should be treated accordingly and with respect. We have the utmost respect for women and men that have and or are battling breast cancer right now. When it comes to breast cancer, lumps and bumps in breast tissue are early warning signs when it comes to detecting this cancer. However, diagnosing can be complicated because of the many different kinds of cancers that each behave differently. Some are more aggressive than others and require different treatments. Detecting breast cancer early though can be done through annual mammograms.

Other signs and symptoms of breast cancer include:

breast pain

red, pitted skin over your entire breast

swelling

a nipple discharge other than breast milk

a bloody discharge from the nipple

inverted nipple

change in the appearance of the skin

change in the shape or size

lump or swelling under the arm

These symptoms don't necessarily indicate cancer, but you will definitely want to speak to your doctor about these issues.

Men are not immune to getting breast cancer. According to the American Cancer Society,

Breast cancer is about 100 times less common among white men than among white women. It is about 70 times less common among Black men than Black women . As in Black women, Black men with breast cancer tend to have a worse prognosis (outlook). For men, the lifetime risk of getting breast cancer is about 1 in 833 .

As of January 2021, more than 3.8 million women with a history of breast cancer in the U.S. (breastcancer.org) About 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will develop invasive breast cancer at some point during their life.

We know there are many women and men going through treatment for this horrific disease and we bring awareness to this sometimes killer disease each October. As these patients fight through their treatments and come out on the other end our partners at RnR Tires want to celebrate them along with their battle. During the month of October, breast cancer fighters and survivors are being called 'Rockstars' and they have the opportunity to win a new 2021 Buick Encore. If you are a fighter or survivor, you can qualify to win here. You can even nominate someone too.

For more detailed information on breast cancer - please speak with your physician and you may obtain reference material online at the American Cancer Society.

We are pulling for all of you who are battling this. We're here with you.

