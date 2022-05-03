Tyler, TX Teens Can Workout For Free This Summer At Planet Fitness

Let's keep it real folks: Kids these days are lazy. They are always in their phones, eating fast food all day, even asking them to do a slightly physical task like taking out the garbage probably gets you mean mugs and cold stares. Well parents, take action this summer and send their butts to the gym. Our friends at Planet Fitness in Tyler is helping teens this summer get fit for the incredibly low price of free!

High school students between the ages of 14 to 19 can work out for free at any of Planet Fitness’ clubs this summer!

According to KTLA, the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network Open, less than 15% of teens met the 60-minute daily physical activity recommendation during the pandemic. So Planet Fitness created the High School Summer Pass Initiative which aims at improving teens’ mental and physical health.

The program runs from May 16 to Aug. 31.

Planet Fitness And The Judgement Free Generation Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Planet Fitness loading...

High schoolers can visit the website to pre-register and get a reminder to formally sign up when the program kicks off on May 16. Teens under 18 must register with a parent or guardian online or in-club. All participants who sign up are automatically entered into the Planet Fitness High School Summer Pass Sweepstakes. The company will award one $500 scholarship in each state, and the District of Columbia, and one $5,000 scholarship grand prize at the end of the summer. The scholarships can be used for academic or athletic activities or programs. We spoke to the Tyler branch manager about the program today and they confirmed that the Tyler location at 2747 E. 5th St. will be participating.

Activity Ideas for Young Kids in East Texas Here are some fun ideas for kids under the age of 2-years-old

10 Unique, Super Fun Party Ideas Here in East Texas Your Kids Will Love We've dug in and done a bit of research on some of the best ideas for kids' parties or get-togethers that both kids (and probably) parents will enjoy.