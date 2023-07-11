Tyler’s Discovery Science Place Offering Free Admission To SNAP/WIC Recipients

There's Still A Few Weeks Of Summer To Go, So Here's One Way To Keep Your Little Ones Active!

We're halfway through the summer and while the kids start school in a couple of weeks, we know its getting rough trying to figure out things to do to keep them engaged and keep their brains working instead of loafing around on their phones and tablets. Thanks to a very nice gift, you can take the kids out for a day of learning here in Downtown Tyler.

The Discovery Science Place in Tyler will offer free admission to people receiving SNAP and WIC benefits In July.

Discovery Science Place Facebook Discovery Science Place Facebook loading...

According to a post to their Facebook page, Discovery Science Place says that thanks to a generous grant from the good folks at Target, families receiving SNAP or WIC benefits can receive FREE admission for the cardholder, their spouse and dependents.

The only catch is, free admission is only available on TUESDAYS in July. As of the date of this article, that gives you (counting today) 3 Tuesdays to get the family out for a fun and educational experience.

Discovery Science Place Is Celebrating Its 30th Anniversary This Year.

According to The Discovery Place website, cities with robust children’s museums lead in science, innovation, and culture. Its for that reason, UT Tyler leads an expert team of local and nationwide educators, scientists, entrepreneurs, and museum masterminds to give your child the most engaging, memorable, and inspiring experience possible at Discovery Place.

For more information about the tickets call the museum at 903-533-8011 or visit their website.

Top 10 FREE Things To Do In Texas This Summer Looking for stuff to do for the very low cost of $FREE.99 then check out these recommendations in the Lone Star State.

Best Remedies for a Texas Sunburn So you forgot the sunscreen or forgot to reapply and you fried your beautiful skin in the sun. Here are the best ways to fight the burn.