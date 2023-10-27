Texas State Parks Offering Free Entry For One Day Only

If You Want To Get Away From City Life In Houston Or Dallas, Go Outside And Enjoy A Texas State Park For Free...For One Day!

Hidden within this expansive state are some of the most spectacular natural treasures in the country, and they can be found in its many state parks.

With over 90 state parks to choose from, Texas offers a wide variety of outdoor experiences for nature enthusiasts, adventure seekers, and families alike.

Each Texas state park has its unique charm and ecosystem.

Hamilton pool state park near Austin, Texas

One of the most iconic state parks in Texas is Big Bend State Park. Nestled in the Chihuahuan Desert, it's a haven for hikers, birdwatchers, and stargazers. If you prefer lush, green landscapes, then head to the Pineywoods of East Texas and visit Caddo Lake State Park.

For those who love coastal adventures, Mustang Island State Park is a gem. From the limestone hills of Pedernales Falls State Park to the rugged terrain of Palo Duro Canyon State Park, you can enjoy camping, hiking, biking, and even horseback riding in these natural playgrounds.

For One Day Only, You Can Enjoy Free Entry To Any Texas State Park!

On Sunday November 5th, Texas State Parks is offering free entry to all its sites according to social media posts from the agency. The free entrance promotion is to celebrate the centennial year of Texas State Parks.

Grab the family and head outdoors and explore these natural wonders, and you'll discover the heart and soul of the Lone Star State's remarkable landscapes.

