We are back! The 11th Annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, presented by Choctaw Casino Resort Grant, and produced by 101.5 KNUE and Radio Texas, LIVE! with Buddy Logan, returns to East Texas on Saturday, May 10th.

We're bringing over twenty of the best BBQ joints from across Texas to Tyler for you to enjoy, more BBQ details here. And our lineup is stacked. We are proud to welcome two Texas/Red Dirt legends and three of the hottest Texas acts

DJ set by Jonathan Terrell

Cory Morrow

Jason Boland & The Stragglers

Ty Myers

Braxton Keith

Treaty Oak Revival

Since 2014, we've had the opportunity to bring so many great bands to Tyler: Whiskey Myers, Randy Rogers Band, Turnpike Troubadours, Josh Abbott Band, Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Koe Wetzel, Robert Earl Keen, and so many more.

This year we are leaving the only home we've ever known: The Brick Streets of Downtown Tyler. With the construction, the new courthouse, and street closings, there's just not enough room for all of us.

Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival moves to The Park of East Texas

The Park of East Texas is a sprawling 300-acre campus in West Tyler. The Park debuted last fall when it hosted the 108th annual East Texas State Fair. On May 10th, 2025, it will be our new home.

This year's festival will be on Saturday, May 10th.

