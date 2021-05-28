Tyler’s Fun Forest Pool Opens This Weekend, Free Rides Offered

The pandemic is almost over yall and we're about to have quite possibly the wildest summer ever as everyone begins to take their masks off and put their swim wear on. Everyone is bursting at the seams to go back outside!

Some good news for folks who have been missing out on taking a dip in one of The City Of Tyler's most well known swim centers. The Fun Forest Park Pool had been shut down since before the pandemic due to its age and need for repairs back in 2019. The City of Tyler had already planned to conduct renovations to the pool to have it ready for the 2020 swim season but we all know why it didn't open.

Now its ready! The City of Tyler’s Fun Forest Pool, located at 900 N. Glenwood Blvd. is set to open for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 29. A Grand Opening Ceremony will take place at noon on Saturday and the pool will open to the public at 1 p.m.

The pool is free to the public and will be open for the following schedule during the 2021 pool season:

Wednesday through Friday – Noon to 6 p.m.

Saturday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday – 1 to 6 p.m.

That's not all! Tyler Transit will be offering free rides to the Fun Forest Pool all summer long. Riders will need to notify the driver that they are going to the Fun Forest Pool to receive the free ride. All children 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Its going to be a fun and hot summer so take a dive in the pool!