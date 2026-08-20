(Tyler, Texas) - I have always been fascinated by weather. To be honest, if I wasn't doing this radio thing, I would probably have been a meteorologist. I'm always looking up on a clear day, a cloudy day and on a stormy day.

Like you, there are some weather myths that I have believed for a long time. For instance, counting cricket chirps can't give you the temperature. Or, if your knee hurts, that means rain is coming. There are eight other weather myths we believe but simply aren't true.

Weather Can Be Weird Sometimes in Texas

I have lived in East Texas my entire life. Even with as long as I've been here, the weather can still surprise me. One thing that always throws me for a loop is an early winter day that can be in the 80s at lunchtime but be in the 20s by dinnertime because of an artic cold front.

Or when it's nice and sunny in front of you but there is a big storm brewing behind you. I took the picture below back in 2021 of that happening. It's just one of those weird things about living in East Texas.

Michael Gibson, Townsquare Media Old wives tales about East Texas weather we believe

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The Weather Myths We Believe

There are some weather myths we believe to be true about the weather in Texas. One of those is when we see cows laying down in the field when it's cloudy that it's about to rain. There's also the "red sky in the morning, sailor's warning. Red sky at night, sailor's delight." I'm not sure how true that is.

Below you'll find a few of those weather myths that we believe that unfortunately are not completely true.

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10 'Old Sayings' That Still Help Predict Texas Weather Texans love a good wives-tale, and I know for a fact many of us have heard many about weather predicting. But when it comes down to it, are any of them based in fact? Turns out, some are: