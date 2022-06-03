There aren't many people alive that wouldn't dream about having a home like this one currently for sale in El Paso, Texas. This mansion would cost much more than it's $2,500,000 asking price but there are lots of things inside this home that need some love or at least someone with deep pockets to come in and fix the place up a big. That is why this might be the most affordable mansion that is currently for sale in the country.

Obviously, that is just my opinion but this massive place really is something you have to see for yourself. This very usual gigantic house is located at 331 Wild Willow Drive in El Paso, TX 79922. The place has 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, consists of 13,293 square feet with .75 acre of land. But there is so much more going on with this house beyond just being huge.

No Interior Designer Was Used to Decorate This El Paso Mansion

As you scroll through the photos below you will often stop and wonder what is going on inside of this mansion. One of the first things that stuck out to me was the basketball hoop inside the home. But it looked as if it was in a family room or sitting area not in a gym type setting. Also, it didn't make sense to me that there were no shower doors located in any of the bathrooms.

The Paint in This El Paso Mansion is Wild

There is one room that is pink, one room is red with black trim, another room is green with red trim. This has to be one of the most unusual million dollar homes ever but it's still an amazing deal for someone who wants to put some money into it and fix it up. Just look at these photos for yourself.

