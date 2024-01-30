Looking for a Pretty, Affordable Texas City to Retire Where It Almost Never Rains?

Heads up, sun lovers. If you're wondering about the prettiest, but cheapest places to retire in Texas where you can enjoy sunshine most of the time, wonder no more.

And hey, even if you're not thinking about where to retire just yet, but know for sure you'd like to live in an affordable Texas city where it rarely rains, you may want to consider El Paso, Texas.

I'm happy living right here near Tyler, Texas, however, I'd like to plan a visit, for sure.

Not only is this one of the 'sunniest' cities in Texas, meaning it sees less rain on average than most other Texas cities, but it's also very affordable according to the data. On top of that? El Paso is said to be quite pretty, too.

I've not had the privilege of visiting El Paso, Texas, but I'd definitely like to check it out.

I love living here in East TExas and I plan to live here for many years to come. At the same time, my parents grew up out in West Texas and I used to love visiting my grandma out there. Granted, she didn't live as far west as El Paso, but West Texas has its own kind of beauty that I found compelling. It's a different kind of beauty than we are accustomed to in East Texas, but I enjoyed it very much.

According to a story shared by GoBankingRates:

"El Paso has sun on 297 days of the year on average, with the winters having highs in the mid 60s. The cost of living in El Paso is a whopping 18% lower than the national average. Plus, the average price of a home is just $291,000."

So, whether you are looking to retire somewhere in Texas that is affordable, sunny most days of the year, and offers that signature West Texas beauty many of us can appreciate, or you just want to go and see another side of this great state that we enjoy, you may want to plan a visit.

And if you're looking for some unique places to stay during your visit, you may want to check these out:

