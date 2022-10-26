Having a beautiful brick home on the water have always been things I dream about when buying my own home and this gorgeous place in Heath, Texas offers both of those things. Now only if it had a wrap around porch I would be in heaven. Although when you go to the backyard of this property, it does look a little heavenly. But as you would expect with a home this amazing it comes with a hefty price tag, listed currently at $4,200,000.

The address for this little piece of paradise is 209 Crystal Ct in Heath, TX 75032. The brick home has plenty of room with 6 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 4 half bathrooms, with a total of 10,098 square feet. The home was built in 2008, comes with a 4-car garage, and has been on the market for a couple of months.

This Place is Perfect if You Love to Entertain Guests

There is plenty of room to invite friends and family over to visit, but the problem will be getting them to leave. This home offers multiple living and dining rooms, a custom theater room, game room with full bar and balcony overlooking lake Ray Hubbard.

Other Extras You Will Love About the Home in Heath, Texas

Beyond being big and beautiful this home offers an exercise room, so no need for a gym membership. There are heated and cooled walk-in storage areas, multiple balconies, even an elevator to make life easier. You’re going to love looking at the photos of this place in Heath, Texas:

