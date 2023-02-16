Up To $7500 Reward Being Offered On Each Of These 33 Texas Fugitives

Get our free mobile app

They are still on the run. These suspects are still eluding Texas law enforcement for allegedly committing crimes. So far, these guys and gals have been able to escape capture, but that doesn't mean that law enforcement officers have given up on trying to locate and apprehend them. They will one day face a jury of their peers who will determine their fate. Until then, officers will not give up on their search to locate them.

It's about time that these suspects are apprehended so they may be removed from the 'Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives' and the 'Texas Fugitives Still Wanted' list so that other offenders can have their time in the spotlight. Some work has already been done on the Texas top 10 list because Texas DPS has five of the most wanted listed as captured so five are still roaming around.

Who are the most wanted in Texas right now?

One suspect is wanted for assault by impeding breath/circulation and is known to be affiliated with a gang. Another is wanted for sexual assault of a child (4x) and failure to register as a sex offender. There's a lady wanted for capital murder and another guy wanted because he is a flight risk while the final guy is wanted for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury (2x) along with other crimes.

Who are the fugitives still wanted?

Of the remaining fugitives being sought by authorities in Texas, one is from Lufkin, several from Dallas, Austin, Houston, El Paso and others from around the state.

After taking a good look at these mugshots, if you happen to recognize or see these people in public, do not approach or try to apprehend them. Call your local law enforcement office or 9-1-1 and give them the information of where you last saw them. You may remain anonymous when you call in tip information and you could be eligible for a reward of up to $7500 (at the time of this being published). All of these people are considered armed and dangerous and at the same time are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

