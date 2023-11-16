As at home as East Texas can feel, there are still bad things that can happen in our area and bad people we will have to deal with. Unfortunately, those bad people can commit some serious crimes. It's always sad when something like this happens in one of our East Texas communities. The evening of November 4 in Gilmer, Texas was a sad day for that community as two people lost their lives in what appears to be a situation of domestic violence. Thanks to the hard work of multiple law enforcement agencies, the suspect has been apprehended.

Get our free mobile app

Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr. is in Custody

Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb announced that the double murder suspect of two Gilmer sisters has been arrested. No other details were given but a press conference will be held to give more details into his apprehension. Police were able to track the movements of McKnight as it's believe his sister, Laquesha Monique McKnight, 28, of Longview helped him leave Upshur County.

Tracking McKnight's Movements

Authorities believe McKnight was picked up in Gladewater and driven to an area near Highway 271 and FM 3104. Video later showed McKnight at Love's Truck Stop in Van where his sister's vehicle license plate was identified. The license plate was also spotted in Grand Prairie, Forney and Longview (KLTV).

Further details into McKnight's capture will be released in a press conference Thursday morning, November 16. Once those details are released, we'll update the story below:

In a press conference Thursday morning, November 16. Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb said that McKnight, Jr. had been arrested in San Bernardino, California. McKnight boarded a bus in Abilene heading to San Bernardino. San Bernardino police were able to arrest McKnight as he got off the bus at about 1:30 a.m. our time. Police were able to track him using a cellphone number they had obtained (CBS 19).

Update From November 14, 2023

The Latest in This Tragic Story

Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr. is still on the run from police as of this writing, November 14 at 9:38 a.m. He is wanted for the murders of Mandy Ray, 35, of Gilmer and Dermetrica Dashaunda Waters, 37, of Gilmer on the night of November 4 in what appears to be a domestic violence incident. On November 6, Upshur County Crime Stoppers issued a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with specific information regarding Mr. McKnight’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office or the Upshur County Crime Stoppers. The lead investigator in this case is Rob Bowen at 903-680-8223. - Upshur County Sheriff's Office

Arrest in Longview

As authorities continued their investigation, they found that McKnight, Jr.'s sister, Lequesha Monique McKnight, 38, resided in Longview. They found that she had assisted her brother in escaping. She was arrested by Longview police on November 11 and charged with Hindering Apprehension and Prosecution.

Texas DPS Top 10

Texas Department of Public Safety has added Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr. to their Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List. The State of Texas is offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of McKnight, Jr.

Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr. - Texas Department of Public Safety Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr. - Texas Department of Public Safety loading...

Alvin Charles McKnight, Jr. is a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive affiliated with the 52 Hoover Crips gang. He has ties to the Upshur County area in Northeast Texas, in addition to Dallas, Texas, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On the night of November 4, 2023, at approximately 11:42 pm, Upshur County Deputies, along with Gilmer Police Officers and Texas DPS Troopers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 2800 block of U.S. Highway 271 South, located just south of Gilmer. Upon arrival Deputies found two persons deceased, victims of apparent gunfire. On November 5, 2023, the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office issued a Capital Murder warrant for McKnight’s arrest in connection to the double homicide. In addition to the reward of up to $7,500 being offered by Texas Crime Stoppers for information leading to McKnight's arrest, Upshur County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $10,000 for any anonymous tip that leads to his arrest.

Original Story from November 6, 2023

Double Murder in Gilmer

Saturday night at about 11:42 p.m., deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff's Office, Gilmer police officers and Texas DPS officers were called to a residence off of Highway 271 in Gilmer. At this residence, authorities found Mandy Ray, 35, of Gilmer and Dermetrica Dashaunda Waters, 37, of Gilmer dead. After interviewing witnesses, authorities were able to issue a capital murder arrest warrant for Alvin Charles McKnight, 41, of Gilmer. McKnight is reported to have family and friends in the Gladewater and Upshur County area.

Suspect is considered armed and dangerous. DO NOT try to apprehend him yourself. - Upshur County Sheriff's Office

Suspect at Large

Alvin Charles McKnight is a black male, approximately 6ft. 5in. tall, 280 pounds, muscular build and braided hair with blond highlights. He is considered armed and dangerous. If you see McKnight, you are asked to immediately call authorities. Do Not attempt to apprehend him yourself.

Update: 11/07/2023 8:06 a.m.

Upshur County Sheriff Larry Webb said a reward of $10,000 is now available for information leading to McKnight's arrest (KLTV).

Keep All Involved in Your Prayers

This is a sad day for the community of Gilmer. Please keep this family in your prayers. If you see McKnight, call your local authorities or the Upshur County Sheriff's Office at 903-843-2541.

Even Native Texans Have a Hard Time Spelling and Pronouncing These 21 Towns Texas has a very diverse history full of people who settled here from other countries. That diverse history has led to some city names with weird spellings and pronunciations even native Texans have a hard time with. Gallery Credit: Google Maps

8 Weird and 14 Obvious Items You Need ID to Purchase or Do I decided to go to ChatGPT to find out other weird items that require an ID in Texas. This obviously isn't all of them but you've probably had to show ID when buying or participating in any of these. Gallery Credit: unsplash.com, amazon.com