UPDATE: Dirty River Boys’ Colton James Suffers Broken Back in Motorcycle Accident

Last night, after more than a week since news broke that CJ of the Dirty River Boys was involved in a motorcycle accident we got our first update from the Boys.

Update from the man himself:

This broken back can’t break my spirit! I had to go see my bike one last time.”

Glad to say, I think our dude is gonna be alright. True to CJ’s spirit, he’s (carefully) getting outta that wheelchair as much as he can.

Thanks for all the love ya sent him.

So many things to be grateful for this season…

ORIGINAL STORY: The Dirty River Boys are one of Texas' most electrifying bands; and a big part of that is thanks to their eclectic bassist/part time singer, Colton James aka "CJ."

Last night DRB took to socials to ask fans to keep CJ in their prayers, but at the time didn't say what had happened to him.

This afternoon we got an update. According to an Instagram post from the band, Colton was involved in a motorcycle accident yesterday. "Yesterday our bro CJ was involved in a bad motorcycle wreck. It was a painful night in the ER, but it seems he will come out of it a lot better than it could've been." While we don't know the full extent of his injuries this is promising news. Hope you get well soon, CJ! We love seeing you and the boys out on the road.

The band also took a moment to remind folks to keep an eye out for people on motorcycles while on the road, which is always a good reminder.

