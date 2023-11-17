Hey Texas: Here are the USPS 2023 Holiday Shipping Deadlines

It’s so much fun seeing all the Christmas lights and decorations popping up all over the place, you can definitely feel the Christmas spirit here in East Texas. But that also means we’re all very busy with holiday parties, shopping for gifts, and getting those gifts in the mail to our loved ones. Which is why I wanted to share the details from the United States Postal Service regarding shipping deadlines for the upcoming holiday season.

Before we even start talking about the actual deadlines, we all need to remember to be kind and patient this holiday season. We have seen all year long that businesses are understaffed and overworked which is going to be the same when you are attempting to ship your packages. The sooner you get started with sending packages the better chance they have of arriving on time, so don’t wait until the last minute. The workers at the post office are going to try to help you but remember to be kind as they are working hard for all of us.

2022 United States Shipping Deadlines

The deadline for First Class Mail Service is Saturday, December 16th

The deadline for Priority Mail Service is Monday, December 18th

The deadline for Priority Mail Express Service is Wednesday, December 20th

Post Office Hours on Christmas Eve

Be aware that Post Office locations may close early on Christmas Eve, you’re going to want to check with your local post office if they will be closing early. We are wishing you the best this holiday season, and hope that all of your packages arrive on time.

