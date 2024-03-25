USPS Warning Texans About The Dangerous New ‘SMISHING’ Scam

From Dallas, TX, and beyond, there will always be folks trying to steal your money. Whether it's a shady used car salesman or someone using this new SMISHING scam, just can't get too complacent these days.

We wanted to make sure you got the memo on this new scam. The Federal Trade Commission and the United States Postal Inspection Service have issued warnings about SMISHING.

You may have already been targeted this way without knowing that there's a name for it. Have you ever received a text claiming to be tracking something you never ordered, this is SMISHING. Turns out the number of scammers via text messages is skyrocketing. Because this scam utilizes SMS (short message service,) it's been dubbed “smishing.”

Smishing is a form of phishing that involves a text message or phone number. Victims will typically receive a deceptive text message that is intended to lure the recipient into providing their personal or financial information. These scammers often attempt to disguise themselves as a government agency, bank, or other company to lend legitimacy to their claims. USPS utilizes the 5-digit short codes to send and receive SMS to and from mobile phones.

The United States Postal Service has let customers know that scammers are impersonating them.

USPS is actively trying to get the message out that they will never reach out to you with one of these delivery texts without you asking them for something like a tracking number. And remind us that their text messages will NEVER contain a link... If you're suspicious, never click the link.

Big Brands Closing Locations in 2024 Here is a look at some of our favorite big brands that will be closing locations in an effort to stop losing money at stores that are underperforming. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins