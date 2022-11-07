WATCH: Police Seek Help Identifying This Alleged UTV Thief in Kilgore, TX

Police officers in Kilgore, Texas are currently asking for help from the East Texas public in identifying an alleged UTV thief in the area.

Last Friday, the Kilgore Police Department posted a video on their Facebook page regarding an alleged theft that took place in Kilgore, TX on October 30, 2022. The person in the video you'll see below is suspected of stealing a UTV from Albert's Towing. According to the video, we can confirm the alleged theft would've taken place between 9:50 p.m. and 10 p.m.

After the reported theft, the suspect "fled north on Miller St driving the stolen UTV."

Get our free mobile app

The Kilgore Police Department also shared a photo of the stolen UTV:

Kilgore Police Department Kilgore Police Department loading...

Some people did chime in on the subject in the comment section of the Facebook post the Kilgore Police shared. One commenter suggested they check the fence for fingerprints. The Kilgore Police chimed in that getting a fingerprint is often more complicated than it seems in some of the crime shows we watch.

Others suggested that, to them, the suspect appeared to be possibly female. Others said they thought the suspect looked to be 6 feet tall and they guessed them to have a size 12-13 shoe. One commenter even suggested Albert's Towing should electrify their fence. And who knows? Maybe after this incident, they'll consider doing just that.

OK, your turn: Here's the original post from the Kilgore Police Department which includes the 30-second security video they shared:

The Kilgore Police Department asks:

"If you have any information regarding the suspect's identity, please contact Detective Justin Murphy at 903-218-6904 or justin.murphy@cityofkilgore.com. ...All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law."

Activity Ideas for Kids and Teens in Kilgore Some of these answers are tongue and cheek, so please enjoy a laugh but only take part in the activities that won't get you in trouble with the law.

Kilgore Police Discussing Safety Here are some messages from the Kilgore Police reminding residents that they are safe.