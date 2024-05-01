Let&#8217;s Discuss the Most Valuable Crops in Texas

Let’s Discuss the Most Valuable Crops in Texas

There isn’t one person working on a Texas farm or a ranch that has it easy, plain and simple, working a farm is tough work. You’re going to be putting in long hours and it doesn’t matter what the weather is like outside, there is always more work to be done. But the crops that are bring created here in Texas do generate some big dollars. Let’s look at some of the most valuable crops being produced here in Texas. 

I’m sure most people would expect cotton to be high on this list and it is as it generates over $3.2 billion right here in the state of Texas. But there are lots of other crops being produced that generate a lot of revenue as well. It just goes to show you how many workers are really putting in a lot of work to help produce these items.  

The Texas Crops That I Didn’t Expect to See on This List 

There are so many things being produced here in Texas that we don’t know about. One item on the list of valuable crops that you will see below that I wasn’t expecting includes Soybeans. It’s not an item that I think about often, so I didn’t think that it would be generating over $44 million dollars here in Texas. 

Let’s Look at the Most Valuable Crops 

Here is a look at the most valuable crops produced here in Texas. And make sure you do everything to support our local farmers here in the lone star state.  

