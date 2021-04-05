Memorial of Spc. Vanessa Guillen Vandalized Again

My heart breaks thinking of the disrespect that Spc. Vanessa Guillen endured in her final moments, and now again with the destruction of artifacts at a mural that serves as a memorial for Vanessa.

Vanessa Guillen was just 20 years old when she was brutally murdered by fellow soldier, Spc. Aaron David Robinson.

According to a Facebook post from the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), some time on Saturday the Vanessa Guillen Memorial Mural was vandalized for a second time.

This time the candles that were placed in a heart shape with crosses were destroyed. In their place, an array of sunflowers spelling "VANESSA" has been left by volunteers.

In the post, LULAC thanks Sgt. Williams, "for cleaning up all the broken candles and damage done, and leaving the mural once again beautiful and radiant."

LULAC further stated, "Sarge, your commitment to not leaving your sister in arms behind or forgotten is one of the most exemplary characteristics of a great soldier.”

It's terrible, it's horrid, and it makes me sick. Here in the community, we all know Vanessa's story.

Why would someone do this, AGAIN? Last October, 29-year-old Lewis Mbote was seen on video surveillance running through the memorial and kicking candles. Luckily Killeen police were able to identify Lewis and arrest him a few days later.

Even so, we still don't have true justice for Vanessa, as the man who murdered her took his life as police attempted to reach him. Cecily Aguilar is believed to have helped get rid of Vanessa's body and is currently awaiting trial.

Vanessa isn't here to speak for herself, so we must serve as her voice, and we demand justice.