‘Venom 2’ First Images Reveal the Carnage in All His Crazy Glory

Venom has to be one of the most improbable blockbusters of recent years. It’s a Spider-Man spinoff in which Spider-Man does not appear and is never even discussed, about a character who is an anti-hero at best and a sadistic killer at worst. He shares his body with a bloodthirsty alien who enjoys biting the heads off people and eating them. Total worldwide box office: $856 million! Sure, makes sense.

Whatever the reason, Venom really did become a huge hit, and now after some Covid-related delays, he’s back with a sequel. Venom: Let There Be Carnage builds off the post-credits scene from the original movie, and brings the evil symbiote Carnage (played by Woody Harrelson) into the story. The first trailer for the film just hit the internet, and it looks suitably deranged. Along with it, Sony has shared the first official images from the set. There’s Venom looking even toothier than before, Carnage with a million red tendrils, and Hardy working with Venom: Let There Be Carnage’s director Andy Serkis.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Images

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen as the lethal protector Venom, one of MARVEL’s greatest and most complex characters. Directed by Andy Serkis, the film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage.

In case you missed it, here’s that new trailer as well.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is scheduled to open in theaters on September 24, 2021.

