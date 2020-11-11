Veterans, Gold Star Families Get Free Admission to National Parks for Life

And, fittingly, it starts today, on Veterans Day.

Veterans and Gold Star families (immediate family members of fallen servicemen/women who died while serving in a time of conflict) now have a free, lifelong pass to our nation's national parks.

"With the utmost respect and gratitude, we are granting veterans and Gold Star Families free access to the iconic and treasured lands they fought to protect starting this Veteran's Day and every single day thereafter," Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt said in a statement, according to CBS News.

This will give veterans and Gold Star families free access to 2,000 public areas on over 400 million acres of public lands across our beautiful country.

All you have to do is present a valid military ID, such as a Department of Defense Identification Card or Veteran ID Card or, if you're a Gold Star family, a printed and signed voucher to present to the park rangers and keep on your dashboard.

This is actually an extension of the America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass Program, which already gives free admission to national parks to current U.S. military members, Reserve and National Guard members, and their dependents.

Now, get out there and EXPLORE for free!