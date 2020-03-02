VIDEO: Suspected Drunk Driver Slams Into Roundabout, Goes Airborne

It looks like something out of a Michael Bay movie. A driver in California was caught speeding through an area neighborhood before crashing into a roundabout and flying through the air. I still don't get how this happens...and really, how it was much much worse. Check out the video.

How?

Three different camera angles show the crash near 4th Street and Daisy Avenue just before 2 a.m. last month. The driver, a woman who hasn't been identified, was seen traveling at a high rate of speed before striking a massive boulder, which the sent the car flying into a vehicle parked on the street.

Somehow, no one was hurt in the crash.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI, much to no surprise there.